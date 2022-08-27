Art Street: Navy-themed wall paintings transform this Colaba street in Mumbai

A fighter plane setting off from an aircraft carrier, a submarine moving under the ocean, a fleet of warships cutting through the sea waves, and a contingent of Navy personnel marching through the streets are just some of the wall paintings that are bound to catch your attention as you go zooming past the Colaba area of South Mumbai.

The Indian Navy, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and an NGO named My Dream Colaba joined hands to present the public with 30 beautiful paintings painted on as many panels of a wall on Shahid Bhagat Singh Road near INS Shikra in Colaba.

The paintings display the various facets of an Indian Navy personnel’s career, chronicling the work they are frequently called upon to do, whether it’s for a rescue operation in the sea or heading for an underwater operation in a submarine.

Apart from the Navy, a few heritage structures like the Gateway of India have also been included.

The paintings, which were made last year after the monsoons, are a treat to the eyes, especially for children of a nearby school who are often seen glancing through them while walking on the footpath, holding their parents’ hands.

Talking about how the idea for the artwork came up, the NGO’s Bella Shah said, “Barren walls do not look good. Beautiful paintings are so pleasant. I took this idea to the BMC and the Indian Navy as the wall is their property and after a few meetings with them, we were permitted to begin with the work.”

One of the artists behind the paintings, Sachin Halde, 42, said he has no formal education in painting. “In school, during drawing classes, I developed a liking for drawing and pursued it on my own,” said Halde, a Mumbai resident whose paintings for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan also adorn walls in Andheri and Santacruz.

My Dream Colaba, which does a lot of work related to art installations and garden beautification in and around the Colaba area, was also instrumental in taking artwork projects related to the paintings depicting the Indian Army on Woodhouse Road, trains in Budhwar Park, fish in Sassoon Docks and firemen near the BMC school.

“South Mumbai has always been known for artwork, like the museums, monuments and architecture that have been here since the British era. It is our endeavour to further beautify this part of the city with more artwork. We have a couple more art installations which will come up this year,” local corporator Makrand Narvekar, who also lent a helping hand to the NGO with the artwork project, said.