Art Street: An installation in Mumbai’s Chembur that breathes life into Vivekananda’s mantra

At the S G Barve Marg in Chembur, there is an installation of human figures sitting atop each other rising up gradually. In the backdrop are the words ‘Uttishthata jagrata prapya varan nibodhata’. Not many who pass by the installation on a daily basis would be aware that the words have been taken from a sloka in the Katha Upanishad which was popularised by 19th century philosopher Swami Vivekananda.

Translated into English, it means: ‘Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is achieved’. The installation was erected as a tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his 150th birth anniversary in 2013.

It was conservation architect Rahul Chemburkar’s firm Vaastu Vidhaan that came up with the concept design for the unique installation, while Vijay Khatu was its sculptor. “Several events were planned to celebrate Swami Vivekananda’s legacy on his 150th birth anniversary. Since getting permission for setting up a statue is a long-drawn process, we decided to come up with an installation to commemorate him at the Vivekananda Chowk,” Chemburkar told The Indian Express.

Explaining the idea behind the installation, he said, “It shows a human figure rising up eventually as it goes to the top. It signifies that you yourself have to take the decision to elevate yourself.”

Originally, Vivekananda had directed this message to Indians, beseeching them to “get out of their hypnotised state of mind.” The sloka was meant for Indians to “awaken their sleeping soul”. He was known to have widely used this phrase, especially also during public addresses, including the one in Lahore on November 12, 1896.

On the birth anniversary of the Hindu monk every year, the place is cleaned and events are organised at the spot. Chemburkar said art acts as a tool to propagate ideas and, towards that end, public art is the best tool.

He added that the public has, over the years, been able to connect with this particular installation. “In spite of me having contributed to several installations, it is this installation that people connect me with and always mention while introducing me,” he added.