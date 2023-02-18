Art Street: ‘Man with a movie camera’ sculpture zooms in on Mumbai’s resilience, life, working class

The Ismail Merchant Chowk on J J Road in Byculla’s Nagpada, Mumbai, boasts of a fairly new art installation at the crossroads. It is a man-shaped metal sculpture showing him shooting with a movie camera resting on a tripod in front of him; reflecting the dreamy Bollywood glamour of this city. But a closer look at this peculiar art installation will show that there are multiple sculptures inside the primary sculpture depicting life and times of Mumbai in all its elements.

The biggest eye-catcher is the torso of this sculpture of a man. It is made out of a sprint depicting the resilience of the Mumbai city. “It represents Mumbai’s spirit of bouncing back like a spring from any situation,” said Ajit Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of the E Ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The rectangular shape of this spring also indicates the famous ‘Dabbawalas’ from Mumbai, in the centre. “With their management skills of delivering on time under any circumstances; the community represents the city’s culture where citizens are all set with any Jugad they might have to in order to deliver on the job in time,” said Zohair Diwan, the artist behind this installation.

The civic body commissioned an art installation at this busy crossroads that was completed a little over a year ago. The theme of the art was decided to be ‘ ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’’ which led to this street art encompassing multiple sculptures celebrating Mumbai’s elements brought together to make one giant sculpture of the big Bollywood dream of the city.

A look from a distance will make it appear like a quirky sculpture of a man shooting with a movie camera, celebrating Mumbai’s association with the film industry. But a closer look shows a much apt representation of Mumbai city.

As he explained about the multiple sculptures within the primary sculpture, Diwan said that both legs of the statue will show various iconic buildings in Mumbai such as the Bombay Stock Exchange, Taj Mahal Hotel, and The Gateway of India among all. “The arms will represent the transportation system of this city. While one arm shows BEST bus having people standing in a queue, another shows Mumbai local train and the crowd. These are the two connecting arms of the city,” said Yadav who added that the face of the statue resembles a clock representing the city that never sleeps.

The entire Art sculpture as Yadav shared is made out of scrap taken from dockyards in Mazgaon, ray-road, or other metal scraps from around the locality. “The idea was to bring out art from scrap collected from the neighbourhood,” said Yadav.

Even as this man shooting with a movie camera is intended to showcase Mumbai’s association with the film industry, other sculptures embedded in the camera sculpture tell a different story.

The tripod in front of the man shows the iconic structure of the Bandra Worli Sea Link, whereas the camera resting on top of it shows two different wheels used to rotate the reel – one is a handcart wheel saluting the labour community in Mumbai, and the other a circular industrial gear remembering the mill workers who have defined this city of dreams for many years.

“But a closer look at this camera will show a shot it is capturing. It is of a human figure posing like a film star, indicating that every Mumbaikar is a hero,” said Diwan.