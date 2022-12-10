scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Art Street: Inspiring installation at Mumbai’s Chembur railway station junction to love cotton bags

The 8-ft structure made of Plaster of Paris at the traffic island depicts a hand clasping the handle of a cotton bag.

At a T-junction near Chembur railway station, stands an eight-feet-long structure made of Plaster of Paris which depicts a hand clasping the handle of a cotton carry bag. (Express Photo)
Ashatai Marathe, a corporator from Chembur in central Mumbai, strongly believed that art speaks louder than words. So she trod a different road soon after the central government increased the permitted thickness of plastic carry bags from 50 microns to 75 microns in 2021. Rather than going around campaigning about the hazardous environmental impact that plastic can cause on the planet, Marathe in the next 15 days, gave a definite shape to her lofty thoughts.

The street art was unveiled on August 19, 2021 in the presence of Union Minister Narayan Rane. (Express Photo)

“We wanted to spread awareness among the citizens, so we decided to create an art installation and put it right in the middle of the market where most of the plastics are used,” Marathe told The Indian Express.

The traffic island that reads ‘Use cotton bags’ is at the centre of the two lanes connecting — road number 19 and Sharad N. Acharya Marg — of which one lane heads towards the station while another to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Udyan, is also known as Ambedkar Garden.

“Immediately after the announcement in mid-2021, we started going to each and every shop informing them about the new rule. We also asked them to ensure that they do not use plastic bags with a thickness of less than 75 microns,” said Marathe’s son Santosh.

The traffic island that reads ‘Use cotton bags’ is at the centre of the two lanes connecting — road number 19 and Sharad N. Acharya Marg (Express Photo)

However, Marathe felt that in order to drive home a strong message loud and clear, they need to have an art installation that grabs the attention of the town and it should be located right in the middle of the road.

“We designed the artwork with messages ‘no plastic bags’ and ‘use cotton bags’ after which we asked one of the artists named Pankaj Chavan to build it for us,” said Santosh.

The street art was unveiled on August 19, 2021 in the presence of Union Minister Narayan Rane.

Santosh further said, “After using a plastic bag, several people throw them on the road that goes into the gutter and further blocks the whole drainage system which causes flooding in the city. So if people stop using such plastics, flooding can also be avoided.”

And just because cotton bags are more expensive than the plastic ones, people would hesitate to throw them on roads, Santosh said.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 12:42:21 pm
