Art Street: Graffiti paintings at Mumbai’s St Stephen’s Steps that offer a few moments of serenity

Written by Soham Shah

Walking along the road that leads to the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount Mary in Mumbai’s Bandra, one passes through the artistic St Stephen’s Steps. What makes the zig-zagged climb up and down the serpentine stairs scenic are the paintings that flank both sides, most of them made by artists paying tributes to various art forms across the country.

One of the graffiti paintings that greets you as you start to descend the steep stairs is an Indian tribal art-inspired painting by artist Avantika Mathur that is an amalgamation of different styles from across the country.

“The painting shows how tribal art is the creative heart of India, imagery inspired by the Kalighat painting of Calcutta, Gond art of Madhya Pradesh, and Kutchi embroidery of Gujarat. Each locale has its style and workmanship known as society craftsmanship. Each style of artwork is different from each state…. I used this artwork just to show a glimpse of our vastness and beauty. I did the artwork in 10 hours,” said Avantika, describing her art.

The usually calm and uncrowded St. Stephen’s stairs are the perfect spot for a few moments of serenity and a splash of happiness in an otherwise crowded city. (Express) The usually calm and uncrowded St. Stephen’s stairs are the perfect spot for a few moments of serenity and a splash of happiness in an otherwise crowded city. (Express)

Further along, is a bright and flashy painting of a spray can by Grishma Palekar. “The idea was to spread positivity through the use of vibrant colours. The spray can symbolises emotions, and express them outward through music and colours. I’m a strong believer that if art has the ability to express a message, it might as well be a good one!” said Grishma.

Next comes a tribute to the Turkish street musician Bilal Goregen, of social media fame. It is a drawing of him playing his drum with the famous bobbing cat that is usually edited along with his videos.

Pritish Suranje, the artist, who is inspired by Bilal said, “The illustration conveys the happiness of a blind man (Bilal Goregen) playing the instrument (darbuka) he loves. Nothing can be blocked; even with no eyesight he manages to play and sing accordingly and enjoy.”

Bilal is indeed a true influencer, spreading positivity and inspiring us to explore our latent talents, Suranje said.

Poor maintenance of the area shows as mold has covered many paintings. In some cases, plants have come up right in front of some of these paintings.

Nevertheless, the usually calm and uncrowded St. Stephen’s stairs are the perfect spot for a few moments of serenity and a splash of happiness in an otherwise crowded city.