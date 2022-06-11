Art Street: A tribute to Gandhi’s spinning wheel near Mumbai’s Churchgate railway station

An 11-metre-high white centrepiece at the Cross Maidan garden often invites curious glances from the mass of humanity rushing to and from work at the Churchgate railway station. Not many would be aware that the sculpture titled ‘Charkha’, designed by Mumbai-based architect Nuru Karim, is a take on Mahatma Gandhi’s spinning wheel that illustrates contemporary India’s spectrum of social and cultural dimensions.

The outdoor installation that was unveiled to the public on October 2, 2011 was part of the beautification plan for the Cross Maidan that was earlier encroached by hawkers. The plan was submitted by NGO Oval Trust and was approved by the civic body’s Mumbai Urban Heritage Conservation Committee in 2005. However, the project was delayed and it was only by the end of the decade that the work was completed and the ground opened to the public.

Entries for an art work had been invited from across the country for the centrepiece. From among the 100 entries received, Karim’s Charkha was selected for the Cross Maidan garden. It had also won a prize at the ‘Notions of India’ competition by Tata Structura and Indian Architects and Builders (IA&B) magazine in August 2007 for an architectural symbol that would best represent contemporary India.

Karim had then mentioned that the charkha was a symbol of modern India and represented self-sufficiency, sustainability and hard work. The structure is composed of a series of triangular frames supported by three curving columns which serve as the framework’s backbone. The installation shifts in form depending on the viewer’s vantage point.

The Tata Structura website entry on the installation mentions, “Each of the triangular units are individually unique, representing the notion of ‘unity in diversity’ as well as the nation’s richness of multi cultures.” Below the installation, a plaque states: “Dedicated to the Nation by Tata Steel Limited. Unveiled by Mr R K Krishna Kumar, Director Tata Sons Ltd on 2nd October, 2011.”