Art Street: ‘Bullet’ at Dahisar ground turns a hit among kids, drives home a green message too

“Kdhug..kdhug.. kdhug.. kdhug……” Twelve-year-old Rahul Deshmukh mimicked the explosive sound of a ‘Bullet’ while his two friends sat as pillion riders waving at the passersby. The motorcycle, a selfie stand at Shahid Tukaram Ombale Recreational ground, Dahisar, in Mumbai has been attracting scores of children in the city ever since it was installed in October. But it has a lot more to it than a usual selfie stand. Adding a bit of creativity, the model of the iconic Bullet motorcycle was made from fallen tree branches to instill green consciousness among the children.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has constructed the Bullet selfie stand at the recreational ground. Just to make it more innovative, the handle of the stand has a button for the headlight which runs on an attached battery. So, while sitting on it, the children can switch on the headlight which provides them a more realistic experience.



The BMC authorities did quite a bit of research to design a model of a Bullet motorcycle using tree branches and saw YouTube videos. (Express) The BMC authorities did quite a bit of research to design a model of a Bullet motorcycle using tree branches and saw YouTube videos. (Express)

“The park is located near a residential area. So, a large number of local kids visit the park every day. We had many fallen branches of the nearby peltophorum and tamarind trees which we didn’t want to waste. So with the help of the gardeners, we made this selfie point which has become a hit among the children,” said Janardan Mane, assistant superintendent of gardens, R-North ward. The stand was constructed in October.

The BMC authorities did quite a bit of research to design a model of a Bullet motorcycle using tree branches and saw YouTube videos. Then, they made the model piecing the twigs with the help of online tutorials. “Also, we had to be extra careful about the quality as the children will be using it,” said Mane.

They assembled the fallen branches, painted it with Matt colour to give it a rustic look of a Bullet motorcycle. The corporation also bought the motorcycle handle, battery and the headlight which completed the look of the model.

The intention behind the artifact is to encourage the children to preserve nature and instill creativity. “Rather than bringing iron-ore or bronze models, we used the fallen branches and made it an eco-friendly selfie stand,” said Mane.

It took them over two weeks to complete the model. Some branches were trimmed so as to make it take the shape of wheels, while smaller ones were used to make the suspension, frame, and pedals among others.

In the evenings, kids queue up just to ride the bike and take photos with their pillion-riders.