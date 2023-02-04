scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Mumbai Art Street: BKC fountain installation at Kalanagar Junction personifies the soul of Mumbai

The developed garden with the anamorphic typography of towering sculpture of steel and cement juxtaposed with the lush flora is now one of the biggest traffic islands where people are seen spending their leisure time.

According to the MMRDA, the structure signifies a relationship between humans and their surroundings, where art intertwines with man and nature. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

At the crossroads marking the entrance to the Bandra Kurla Complex, the commercial hub of Mumbai, at Kalanagar Junction stands a fountain on a triangular island of black granite and stainless steel. A sculpture that forms the main identity of the iconic installation has the letters, ‘B’, ‘K’, and ‘C’, which can be read from all four sides.

This iconic art installation is part of a larger beautification drive by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) which unveiled this sculpture in August 2020. Aditya Thackeray the minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra inaugurated the sculpture which also comprises a garden spread over 28,000 sqft area.

The developed garden is now one of the biggest traffic islands where people are seen spending their leisure time or taking a walk. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

According to the MMRDA, the structure signifies a relationship between humans and their surroundings, where art intertwines with man and nature. The anamorphic typography of towering sculpture of steel and cement juxtaposed with the lush flora personifies the soul of Mumbai. The iconic fountain sculpture lends itself to the idea of the traditional Hindu-Buddhist philosophy of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, which embodies the concept of revering guests with the same respect as God, said MMRDA officials.

The developed garden is now one of the biggest traffic islands where people are seen spending their leisure time or taking a walk. The striking installation is a prominent landmark of the busy Kalanagar Junction which sees thousands of vehicles passing day and night. Also, a lot of people are seen using the space to catch their bus. Moreover, the impressive art installation also catches the glimpse of people commuting to the airport.

The installation, which serves as a landmark, was created by ARTHAT Studio whose architects designed the space and anamorphic typography. The project was curated by Trinity Art Impact in association with the MMRDA, which is the special planning authority of BKC.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 12:32 IST
