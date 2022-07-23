Art Street: A memorial dedicated to frontline workers

Updated: July 23, 2022 9:10:51 pm
A colourful 10-metre corner near Karuna Hospital chowk in Borivali West stands testimony to the commitment of frontline workers in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. To commemorate the sacrifice of the frontliners, a bronze sculpture — Corona Warrior Statue — has been set up along with a vaccination selfie point that often draws the attention of young passersby.
During the second wave, the western suburbs especially the areas around Borivali and Dahisar were hit hard by the pandemic. Healthcare and frontline workers had to work round the clock, risking their lives. Many of them also succumbed to the infection on their line of duty.
To honour their deed and contribution to the nation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) installed the bronze sculpture, which has five figures representing doctors, nurses, police, solid waste workers and Class IV employees.
“We survived through the pandemic due to the hard work of the frontliners. It was not only the doctors or nurses but also the solid waste workers who sanitized the houses of infected patients and took care of the bio-medical waste,” said Bhagyashree Kapse, deputy municipal commissioner, Zone 7 (BMC).
“The selfless warriors are leading the battle against Covid-19 to save lives of people. They are the true heroes, they really deserve our gratitude…” said Kalpak Arvind Marde, assistant engineer (maintenance), R/North Ward.
The BMC has also installed a selfie point near the structure. There is a figure of a Covid warrior with a sword in one hand and a shield in the other at the selfie point. A message near the bronze cut-out figure reads — ‘Vaccine is my shield and sword’.
In the evening, when locals take a stroll in the greenery, many youngsters often line up to take photos at the selfie stand.
“In this war, only vaccination is our weapon to defeat the virus. So, to motivate people to take the vaccine, we decided to set up a selfie point,” said Kapse.
The work was unveiled to the public on October 15, 2021. It was built at a cost of Rs 3,41,851 provided from the ‘unforeseen grant’ of Ward 8 in 2021-22. The sculpture was designed by young artist Jaiting Narayankar. It took over six months to build the corner.
