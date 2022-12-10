Art director tries to cancel rail ticket through railway ‘helpline’ number, loses Rs 2.19 lakh

A 48-year-old man from south Mumbai looking to cancel a train ticket ended up losing Rs 2.19 lakh after a Google search led him to fraudsters instead of the Indian Railways.

An FIR was registered on December 9 at the VP Road police station. The complainant, an art director by profession who works with an advertising agency at Fort, said, on December 2, he booked two tickets for his wife and himself through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website for Pune.

The police said, “After his wife fell ill, he decided to cancel her ticket and searched for a railway helpline number on Google and ended up getting a fraudulent number uploaded by cyber fraudsters.”

They added, “The fraudsters asked him to download an application and enter his debit card details. However, he refused to share his card details and disconnected the call. Within moments, he received calls from six different mobile numbers asking him to complete the procedure in order to avoid cancellation of the second ticket as well.”

Afraid that his ticket may get cancelled, he followed the instructions and revealed his e-wallet details which the fraudsters used to siphon off Rs 2.19 lakh from his account. However, he was unaware about it.

After he came back from Pune, he found out that money was transferred from his account. He first approached the bank and then went to the police.

The complainant was unaware that cyber fraudsters over the past few years have been uploading fake helpline numbers as customer care service numbers of online shopping portals, banks and other services like courier, wine shops, cake or sweet shops, restaurants, tourism etc.