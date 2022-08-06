scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Art deco buildings on Marine Drive to be lit up with Tricolour

The BMC's A ward on Friday issued a tender to invite agencies for the laser shows and illumination.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
August 6, 2022 1:15:00 am
There will be a laser light show at Air India building(Express Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will illuminate art deco buildings on Marine Drive with Tricolour lighting façade from August 13 to 15.
According to sources, nearly 30 high-rises from Seksaria building to Shiv Sadan and from Chateau to Riviera will be lit up with Tricolour.

There will be a laser light show at Air India building and Tricolour façade lighting at NCPA building and Hotel Trident.

The BMC’s A ward on Friday issued a tender to invite agencies for the laser shows and illumination.

Speaking to The Indian Express, A ward’s assistant commissioner Shivdas Gurav said, “We are also going to light all electric polls on Marine Drive in Tricolour and all trees on Marine Drive will have lights like saffron, white and green. All heritage buildings will also be lit up. Besides, we have 19 statues of big leaders like Gandhiji, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, B R Ambedkar, Gopalkrishna Gokhale and M G Ranade in A ward. These will be decorated with flowers and lit up.’’

The cultural affairs department has planned a major week-long chain of events.

It will start off with a programme of patriotic songs at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Prabhadevi.

All 36 jails in the state will have programmes for reformation of convicts. At August Kranti Maidan, there will be a rally of NSS student volunteers.

Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

