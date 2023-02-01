Arson at Gadchiroli mine: HC refuses bail to Surendra Gadling

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of lawyer and activist Surendra Gadling in connection with an incident of arson in December 2016, in which vehicles were torched allegedly by armed cadres of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) at a Surjagad mine.

Gadling, accused of carrying out Maoist activities, is in judicial custody in connection to the arson case as well as the Elgaar Parishad case.

Justice Vinay G Joshi and Justice Valmiki A Menezes passed the order while hearing the appeal filed by Gadling, challenging an order of the sessions court in Gadchiroli, which on March 28, 2022 had rejected his bail plea.

The HC said, “…there is reasonable ground for believing the accusations of the investigating agency against (Gadling) having been part of a conspiracy and abetting the commission of terrorist acts, as also having direct membership of the banned organisation CPI (Maoist) prima facie to be true.”

The court also referred to the chargesheet filed by NIA against Gadling in the Elgaar Parishad case along with the evidence submitted by the Gadchiroli police. “A material on record of the chargesheet would prima facie lead to the conclusion that the threat posed to the public and the seriousness of the entire conspiracy alleged against (Gadling) would far outweigh the other considerations put forth by him… that he is a prominent advocate with a long unblemished record… is the sole breadwinner of his family or has not been involved in any earlier crime…,” it said.

On December 27, 2016, 39 vehicles engaged in transporting iron ore from Surajgarh mines in Gadchiroli were allegedly set on fire by Maoists. Following this, an offence was lodged at the Etapalli police station.

Gadling and Telugu poet and activist P Varavara Rao from Telangana were among those arrested by the Pune City Police in the Elgaar Parishad case for their alleged association with CPI(Maoist). In January 2019, the two were arrested by the Gadchiroli police for their alleged role in the Surjagad incident. The HC noted that the sessions court “correctly arrived at the conclusion that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusations made against Gadling in the chargesheet are true”.