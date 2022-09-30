Arshi Qureshi, accused of radicalising youth to join Islamic State, acquitted by special court

A special court on Friday acquitted Arshi Qureshi who was booked on charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on allegations of radicalising youngsters to join the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organisation.

In jail since 2016, Qureshi had worked as the guest relations manager at the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) founded by controversial televangelist Zakir Naik and was booked by the Mumbai police on the basis of allegations by Mumbai-based Abdul that he had indoctrinated his son Ashfak Majeed.

Special Judge A M Patil pronounced the judgment on Friday stating that Qureshi was being cleared of all charges as no evidence was found to prove the allegations against him.

Abdul had approached the Mumbai police in August 2016 with a complaint against Qureshi and two others. He alleged that they entered into a criminal conspiracy in indoctrinating and recruiting Ashfak, his wife and daughter to join the Islamic State (IS). In 2017, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe into the case and filed a chargesheet against Qureshi. Two others arrested with him were not charge-sheeted as the NIA had said it did not have enough evidence against them. In its chargesheet, the NIA had claimed that Ashfak came in contact with Qureshi while he was in Mumbai.

During the trial, 57 witnesses, including the relatives of those claimed to have been indoctrinated by Qureshi, were examined. Eight witnesses had turned hostile. The defence lawyers had submitted that there was no evidence presented by the prosecution to show that Qureshi had influenced the youth or that they had joined the IS. Qureshi will be released from jail after completion of formalities.