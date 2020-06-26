Arsenicum album 30: Corporators call BMC’s nod to use development fund for purchase of drug ‘delayed move’

The decision, civic officials said, was taken following pressure from a section of corporators. (File) The decision, civic officials said, was taken following pressure from a section of corporators. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s decision to allow corporators to use their development funds to purchase Arsenicum album 30 — a homoeopathic drug recommended it for prophylactic (preventive) use against Covid-19 — for distribution in their respective wards has been met with scepticism with corporators terming it “too little, too late”.

While the Ministry of AYUSH has listed Arsenicum album 30 among “preventive and prophylactic simple remedies” against Covid-19, there is no scientific evidence that the drug works against the virus.

On Wednesday, civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal issued a circular allowing corporators to use funds up to Rs 10 lakh for purchasing Arsenicum album 30 for distribution in their electoral wards.

If required, the circular states, an additional Rs 5 lakh can be provided for the purchase of Covid-19 related preventive equipment.

The decision, civic officials said, was taken following pressure from a section of corporators. Now, local assistant municipal commissioners can purchase the homoeopathic drug after getting a letter from corporators about the requirements.

The civic administration had earlier allowed corporators to use the development funds, which is Rs 1 crore per annum, for purchasing masks, hand sanitisers, gloves, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, oxymeters, thermal gun, oxygen cylinders for municipal staff and common people in their wards.

Corporators, however, said the civic administration’s move was delayed as most of them had already started distributing Arsenicum album 30 in their wards.

“BMC’s decision is delayed as we have already distributed the medicine from our own resources. In my ward, I have distributed this medicine twice already,” Ravi Raja, opposition leader in municipal corporation, said Thursday. Raja said he has distributed about 5,000 bottles of the drug.

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has also termed the civic body’s decision a “delayed move”.

Ruling Shiv Sena, meanwhile, has questioned the absence of criteria for the purchase of the medicine.

“The BMC should fix the criteria for purchase as many companies that do not have permissions are selling these medicines. I have raised this issue with the administration and hope they will come up with some plan,” said Yashwant Jadhav, chairman of the civic body’s Standing Committee.

BJP corporator Vinod Mishra said the demand for the homoeopathic drug was high due to panic buying among people, hence BMC should ensure a quality purchase.

