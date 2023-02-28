Arsenic poisoning: Chargesheet filed in Santacruz murders

THE MUMBAI crime branch on Monday filed a 1,365-page chargesheet in the double murder case where a man Kamalkant Shah (45) and his mother Sarla Devi (65) were allegedly murdered by his wife Kajal Shah (46) and her paramour Hitesh Jain (45).

While the police said they have strong evidence about the alleged involvement of the accused in the murder of Jain, they will be relying on circumstantial evidence to prove the murder of Sarla Devi whose body had been cremated because of which her postmortem or blood reports could not be carried out.

The police decided to club both the deaths in the same FIR as against registering a separate FIR for the murder of Sarla Devi, an officer said. Shah and Jain were arrested by the crime branch in December and currently behind bars.

In the chargesheet the crime branch (unit IX) said that Shah and Jain first poisoned Sarla Devi by mixing arsenic and thallium in her food at their Santacruz residence and later did the same with Kamalkant, both of whom passed away in August and September 2022 respectively.

The officer said that while Sarla Devi was admitted to the Kokilaben hospital on July 29, she passed away on August 13. “At that point, due to her age, it was believed that she died due to some illnesses,” an officer said. However, within 10 days of her death, her son Kamalkant too started feeling unwell and was admitted to the hospital. During treatment, the doctors asked for blood tests to be carried out which revealed abnormally high levels of arsenic and thallium. He passed away on September 20.

However, based on the blood report details an FIR was registered at the Azad Maidan police station and the matter was handed over to the crime branch (unit IX) for investigation which arrested the two accused.

An officer said that they relied on direct medical and digital evidence to nail the two accused. In order to establish the role of the accused in Sarla Devi’s murder, they recorded statements of doctors, family members and used other evidence to prove that she too had been murdered by the couple.