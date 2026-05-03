Fadnavis assures fast trial and death penalty in Narsapur minor girl’s rape and murder: ‘We can understand the outrage’

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that he spoke to the father of a minor girl who was raped and killed allegedly by a 65-year-old man at Narsapur in Pune district on Friday.
Fadnavis said he reassured the girl’s father that the Government would expedite the trial and ensure the accused would get a death sentence.
“I spoke to the girl’s father twice. I reassured them that the trial in the case would be expedited. We will ensure there are no lapses. The accused will get a death sentence at the earliest,” he said.
Commenting on the massive protest and bandh call given by the villagers in the region, Fadnavis said, “The incident is horrible. We can understand the public outrage.”
However, he said, “Under the pretext of taking up the cause, some elements are trying to politicise the matter. I appeal to everybody to understand the sensitivity of the case. Therefore, our effort is to ensure justice by taking the case to a logical end as soon as possible.”
“We have to understand that in a democratic system, we have to follow the laws,” the chief minister said, apparently referring to angry outbursts where some people demanded capital punishment in a public chowk.
Political and social activists are making a beeline for the village in Bhor taluka to meet the girl’s family members.
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