Fadnavis assures fast trial and death penalty in Narsapur minor girl’s rape and murder: ‘We can understand the outrage’

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said he reassured the girl’s father that the Government would expedite the trial and ensure the accused get a death sentence. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that he spoke to the father of a minor girl who was raped and killed allegedly by a 65-year-old man at Narsapur in Pune district on Friday.

Fadnavis said he reassured the girl’s father that the Government would expedite the trial and ensure the accused would get a death sentence.

“I spoke to the girl’s father twice. I reassured them that the trial in the case would be expedited. We will ensure there are no lapses. The accused will get a death sentence at the earliest,” he said.

Commenting on the massive protest and bandh call given by the villagers in the region, Fadnavis said, “The incident is horrible. We can understand the public outrage.”