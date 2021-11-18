Arrested youth claims NCB lodged false case due to personal enmity

A 20-Year-old man arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in April, allegedly with commercial quantity of contraband, has claimed before the special NDPS court that the recovery shown from him was fabricated by an officer in the NCB due to “personal enmity”.

The NCB had on April 9 claimed to have seized 1.32 gm of LSD, 22 gm of leafy substance purported to be ganja and one dab of cannabis from Zaid Rana after raiding his residence in Mumbai.

In the bail application filed last week through his lawyer Ashok Saraogi, Rana submitted that he resides in a flat in Andheri, adjacent to which is a flat belonging to the family of NCB Mumbai Zone Director Sameer Wankhede.

The application added that the flat is given on leave and license basis from time to time and there was a minor dispute between Rana’s parents and the licensee.

“It is only because of said reason that Sameer Wankhede had created the present case against the applicant (Rana) by way of personally attending the premises of the applicant, which can be seen from the CCTV footage of the building,” the plea said seeking directions that the footage be collected by an “independent officer” of an “appropriate agency” and produced before court or there was a possibility of it being destroyed.

The plea added that a copy of the chargesheet was filed only last month, which did not mention Wankhede’s presence during the search, following which the plea was moved. The application alleged that the recovery made from Rana’s residence and his scooter was planted by Wankhede and the CCTV footage would show his presence at the building.

The court has asked the NCB to file its reply on Saturday.

An NCB officer said that the allegations were frivolous and an afterthought, as the claims were being made seven months after the incident. The officer added that while Wankhede was present during the raid, the recovery was made in the presence of Rana’s father and independent witnesses from the building.



Citing the documents included in the chargesheet, the bail plea claimed that two panchas were shown to be present during the recovery. The plea added that these panchas were the same ones used by NCB in the case filed against actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan and others last month in the cruise ship drug raid case.

The plea said the panchas were later changed “after having come into the clouds” in Aryan case. It claimed that one of the panchas is shown to be a staffer of the building but no such person works there. The CCTV footage will show that the panchas were not present during the raid and false records were created though there was no recovery made, it added.

Apart from Rana, three others were arrested in the case.