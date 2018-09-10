Arrested Jalgaon men played key role in plot to carry out blasts in state: ATS

One of the accused (face covered) in ATS custody. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) One of the accused (face covered) in ATS custody. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad on Sunday said that the two men, arrested from Jalgaon on Saturday for their alleged connection in a terror case in which crude bombs and guns were seized from Nallasopara and Pune, are suspected to have played a crucial role in the alleged conspiracy to carry out explosions across the state.

The police said the men, identified as Vasudev Suryavanshi and Liladhar alias Vijay Lodhi, had conducted a survey of various people who appeared to speak against the Hindu religion. They were also keeping an eye on movements of artists and film-makers making films that showed the Hindu religion in poor light, said investigators, while seeking their police custody.

The ATS officials also said in the remand application that they wanted to check whether the two were planning to carry out any terror-related activities in Jalgaon and Nashik districts. Investigators said there was a need to check whether the two had a list of names of likely targets.

In the raids carried out on Thursday afternoon in Jalgaon, the ATS seized three crude bombs, explosives, mobiles, four pen drives and two number plates from Lodhi’s house. The explosives were recovered in the form of three balls and were scanned by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. These have now been sent to the forensic sciences laboratory. The investigators will also check if the group used either of the two number plates in any previous killing or other crime.

Police further said they have seized a DVD, pocket diaries, mobile phones and a pen drive from Suryavanshi’s residence.

Seeking clarification from the investigating officer, Sanjeev Punalekar, the lawyer appearing for the two arrested men, said they had been detained since Thursday afternoon.

Punalekar told the court on Sunday, “Informal detention should also be taken into consideration while remanding them in police custody.”

Suryanvanshi owns a mechanic garage in Jalgaon, while Lodhi works as a small-time trader, said an officer. A holiday court remanded the two in police custody till September 17.

Till date, the ATS arrested Vaibhav Raut and Sharad Kalaskar from Nalasopara; Sudhanva Gondhalkar from Pune; former Shiv Sena corporator Shrikant Pangarkar from Jalna and Avinash Pawar from Ghatkopar, after they had recovered 20 crude bombs, along with countrymade pistols and magazines, country guns, air gun, pistol barrels, partially made pistols, trigger mechanisms, vehicle number plates, a chopper, hard disks, pen drives and other material on August 9 and 10 from Nallasopara and Pune.

The seized material were sent for forensic analysis to check when they had been assembled and from when they had been stored.

