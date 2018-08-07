Arrested in Ghatkopar blast case, Irfan Qureshi files bail plea

Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested Irfan Qureshi three months after the ghatkopar blast. (File) Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested Irfan Qureshi three months after the ghatkopar blast. (File)

Irfan Qureshi, arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in May for his alleged role in the 2002 Ghatkopar blast, filed for bail at the sessions court on Monday.

Through advocates Tahira Shaikh and Yakub Shaikh, Qureshi filed for bail under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc), which mandate an investigation agency to file the chargesheet against an accused within 90 days. The court was informed it has already been 90 days since Qureshi was arrested on May 8.

A Crime Branch officer told the court that the authorities are set to invoke Section 169 of the CrPc, under which an accused is released when the evidence is deficient. The court adjourned the case to Tuesday and asked the police to file a plea.

Qureshi was picked up by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad on May 8 from Aurangabad and handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch. The police had claimed he was involved in the December 2, 2002 blast in Ghatkopar.

