Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Arrested for selling weed brownie cakes, 2 youths get bail

It was alleged that D'Souza was found in possession of two boxes containing the brownie pieces, and Fernandes was found with 35 grams of marijuana in his trouser pocket.

weed brownie cakes, weed brownies, weed cakes, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsThe quantities were categorised as 'small' as per the NDPS Act but they were charged with Section 27A (financing of illicit trafficking). NCB claimed they had a connection with another accused from whom a commercial quantity of drugs was seized.
A special court on Wednesday granted bail to two youngsters arrested last year by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly selling weed brownie cakes.

The NCB had claimed Blessilla Neha D’Souza (20) and Elston Fernandes (19) were involved in the sale of cakes with weed in them. It was alleged that D’Souza was found in possession of two boxes containing the brownie pieces, and Fernandes was found with 35 grams of marijuana in his trouser pocket. The quantities were categorised as ‘small’ as per the NDPS Act but they were charged with Section 27A (financing of illicit trafficking). NCB claimed they had a connection with another accused from whom a commercial quantity of drugs was seized.

Lawyer Sartaj Shaikh, representing the two youngsters, had submitted that the NCB had shown no connection between them and the co-accused, and hence section 27A of NDPS Act could not be invoked. The two had spent nearly one-and-a-half years in jail with the court rejecting their earlier bail pleas.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 01:45:57 am
