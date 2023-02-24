Arrested by ED in 2011, Pune businessman Hasan Ali dies before trial starts

Businessman Hasan Ali Khan, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2011 and remained behind bars till getting bail in 2015, died in Pune on Thursday night, a special court in Mumbai was informed on Friday. His trial had not begun.

The ED case was based on an investigation by the Income Tax Department, which claimed his income was Rs 1.1 lakh crore and that he had $8 billion in the United Bank of Switzerland in 2007. It was subsequently claimed that the charge was made on the basis of a letter written by the bank to Khan, which was later alleged to have been forged.

In his petition in the Bombay High Court, Khan claimed that there was no evidence against him to frame charges. In May 2022, the court framed charges against Khan, 11 years after his arrest.

He attended the proceedings via videoconferencing from Pune, where he was bedridden and hospitalised. The court considered his age, health and the long pendency of the case to allow the charges to be framed through videoconferencing.

The charges including those under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act were read out to Khan and he pleaded not guilty. He had made multiple applications for the trial to commence.

Khan’s co-accused in the case, Kashinath Tapuriah, died in 2017 pending trial.