Arrested by ATS: Court rejects Mumbai tailor’s bail application

Eight months after a tailor based at Dharavi in Mumbai was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly being involved in a terror plot, a special court on Friday rejected his bail application stating that he had given shelter to a co-accused at his home.

The ATS had arrested Mohammed Irfan Rehmatali Shaikh last September.

This was following the arrest of two others, including Zakir Shaikh, who was apprehended following the arrest of another Maharashtra resident by the Delhi Police’s special cell.

On behalf of Irfan, the court was told that he had no idea of Zakir’s activities and had only allowed him to stay at his house on humanitarian grounds for one day.

The court was further told that there was no material to show that Irfan had any links with the alleged terror conspiracy.

The ATS told the court that Irfan had received money sent for Zakir from a co-accused and also helped him in booking a ticket for Kanpur.

Special Judge Rajesh Katariya said in his order that records show that Irfan had received money for Zakir.

“The accused Zakir was arrested from the house of applicant. The amount received by applicant, SIM card and chit were recovered from applicant’s house at the instance of Zakir. The applicant has arranged railway ticket for Zakir to go to Kanpur. Considering the material, prima facie there is participation of applicant,” the court said.

The ATS has invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, including conspiracy and harbouring a terrorist.