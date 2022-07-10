scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Arrested by ATS: Court rejects Mumbai tailor’s bail application

This was following the arrest of two others, including Zakir Shaikh, who was apprehended following the arrest of another Maharashtra resident by the Delhi Police’s special cell.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 10, 2022 12:22:58 am
The ATS had arrested Mohammed Irfan Rehmatali Shaikh last September. (Representational/File)

Eight months after a tailor based at Dharavi in Mumbai was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly being involved in a terror plot, a special court on Friday rejected his bail application stating that he had given shelter to a co-accused at his home.

The ATS had arrested Mohammed Irfan Rehmatali Shaikh last September.

This was following the arrest of two others, including Zakir Shaikh, who was apprehended following the arrest of another Maharashtra resident by the Delhi Police’s special cell.

On behalf of Irfan, the court was told that he had no idea of Zakir’s activities and had only allowed him to stay at his house on humanitarian grounds for one day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Web 3 can be big, all it needs is a killer app’: Chet Kapoor, CEO DataStaxPremium
‘Web 3 can be big, all it needs is a killer app’: Chet Kapoor, CEO DataStax
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical mineralsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical minerals
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbolPremium
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbol

The court was further told that there was no material to show that Irfan had any links with the alleged terror conspiracy.

The ATS told the court that Irfan had received money sent for Zakir from a co-accused and also helped him in booking a ticket for Kanpur.
Special Judge Rajesh Katariya said in his order that records show that Irfan had received money for Zakir.

“The accused Zakir was arrested from the house of applicant. The amount received by applicant, SIM card and chit were recovered from applicant’s house at the instance of Zakir. The applicant has arranged railway ticket for Zakir to go to Kanpur. Considering the material, prima facie there is participation of applicant,” the court said.

More from Mumbai

The ATS has invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, including conspiracy and harbouring a terrorist.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement