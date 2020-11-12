Arrested again over social media posts, Thakkar remanded in police custody

Thakkar was first arrested by Nagpur police in a similar case on October 25.

SAMEET THAKKAR, who was arrested by the cyber police station on Wednesday for allegedly putting up defamatory content on social media platforms, was remanded in police custody till Friday. This is the third time Thakkar has been arrested in the past 16 days in connection with his posts on social media platforms.

An officer said, “He was produced before the court and remanded in police custody till Friday.”

The current case registered against Thakkar is in connection with the FIR registered by advocate Dharam Mishra following a tweet put out by Thakkar in June end. In the tweet, Thakkar alleged that Aaditya Thackeray was linked to the ‘murder’ of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian.

Prior to this case, Thakkar was first arrested by Nagpur police in a similar case on October 25. Later the VP Road police in Mumbai got his custody on November 2 in connection with a social media post targeting CM Uddhav Thackeray.

On Tuesday he was taken into custody by BKC cyber police and produced before the court on Wednesday.

