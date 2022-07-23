Arrested accused being brought to city from UP jumps from train in Nashik, dies

A 30-year-old man who was arrested and brought back to Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh in an express train gave police the slip and jumped off from the running train in Nashik on Thursday and passed away at a hospital on Friday.

The deceased Tabarat Raini alias Chinke,30, is from Balrampur in UP. A police team went to UP and nabbed him on July 19. Next day the police team were returning with him from Mumbai in the train. On Thursday around 5 pm when the train reached near Manmad junction in Nashik, Raini told police he wanted to go to the toilet.

While being escorted to the toilet by a constable he gave him the slip and jumped off the train. The police team rushed him to a hospital in Manmad where he was treated for his injuries and died during treatment on Friday afternoon. Further probe is being done by Sarkarwada police station in Nashik.