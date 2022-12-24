‘Arrest memo bereft of case particulars’: HC grants bail to man held for smuggling iPhones

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to a 49-year-old man arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence’s Mumbai Zonal Unit earlier this month for playing a major role in importing several consignments of iPhones and allegedly ‘mis-declaring’ the items to evade Customs duty on the same. The applicant was lodged in Arthur Road jail.

The DRI had claimed that applicant Dinesh Bhabootmal Salecha was part of a syndicate involved in smuggling of iPhones and he had systematically misused his status as Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and Customs, breached the trust placed on him by the government and smuggled mobile phones in large numbers into India. Salecha’s two firms were accredited as AEO by the CBDT.

Advocates Sujay Kantawala and Aishwarya Kantawala, for the applicant, submitted that the arresting officer had no legal authority and jurisdiction to arrest the applicant and that his arrest was in violation of Article 21 (Right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.

Kantawala submitted that a team of four DRI Officers came to the residence of the applicant at about 6.45 am on December 2 with an intent to arrest him without any order or permission from the Settlement Commission.

The applicant claimed that the arrest memo was bereft of any material particular to the case and the file number in which the applicant’s formal arrest was recorded was not given to him. It was also submitted that the written grounds for arrest or details of the case, for which the arrest was made, were not recorded in the arrest memo and therefore the same was unlawful.

However, advocate Advait M Sethna, appearing for the DRI, opposed the plea and justified the arrest. He said that Salecha had earlier suffered penalty under the Customs Act and was absconding for quite some time. According to Sethna, Salecha had been non-cooperative in the investigation, therefore the subordinate courts had rejected his bail plea and the High Court should not grant him relief.

A single judge bench of Justice R N Laddha, however, upheld the applicant’s contention that the arrest memo “prima facie appeared to be bereft of necessary particulars” and noted that no particulars of offence including penal sections were mentioned in the same. The judge also held that the rejection of bail by subordinate courts cannot justify “non-compliance” of DRI “with Constitutional imperatives and statutory obligations”.

Advertisement

It noted that the order of remanding the applicant to custody does not “cure the violation of Constitutional safeguards even to deny bail.”