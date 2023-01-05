Arrears from Mahalaxmi Race Course cross Rs 5 crore

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has earmarked a deficit amount of Rs 5.56 crore linked to the Mahalaxmi Race Course, which it is set to recover from the race course management as additional arrears.

The race course was given out on lease to the Royal Western India Turf Club by the BMC in 1914. The race course ground is also recognised as a Grade II-B heritage site.

The BMC is the co-owner of this plot along with the state government and officials maintained that they will be urging the state government to hand over the sole ownership of this plot to the civic body.

Civic officials said that the first lease agreement was inked with the RWITC management for a 30-year-old tenure, which was renewed in 1964 for another 30 years. In 1994, the lease was again renewed for a period of 19 years, which got over in May, 2013, following which the agreement was not renewed.

The 1994 agreement was signed under the condition that the RWITC had to pay BMC an annual rent of Rs 19 lakh, with additional increment of Rs 2 lakh being imposed annually.

“The last paid rent by the race course management in 2013 was Rs 56 lakh. Since, the lease period got over and the management continued to enjoy benefits of the property without vacating the premises, they now have to pay additional arrears worth Rs 5.56 crore, which we will recover from them,” said a senior civic official.

Members of the RWITC management committee, however, said they had approached the BMC to pay rent for the property, but civic officials didn’t accept the rent amount as it will indicate that the BMC was ready to extend the lease agreement.

Following the orders of administrator and municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, the civic body is also in the process of writing to the state government to acquire the Mahalaxmi land, so that the decade-old plan of setting up a theme park on this plot can be revived. On Wednesday, the BMC took final steps for sending a letter to the state government, seeking that the plot be entirely handed over to the civic body. The current ownership condition states that around 2.6 lakh square meters is with the civic body, while the state owns around 8.5 lakh square meters. After the lease of the plot got over in 2013, a resolution in the civic council was passed for not renewing the licence and set up a ‘theme park’ there instead. The ruling Shiv Sena in BMC had floated the idea of renaming the proposed plot after Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Civic officials also maintained that this is not the first time the body has sent letters to the state government for taking up this plan. They said letters with similar proposals were also sent during the tenure of former municipal commissioners Sitaram Kunte and Ajoy Mehta.

“The resolution on this subject was passed 10 years ago and till today, we are sending our letters based on those grounds. This is also the first time that we are urging the state government to hand over the land parcel to the BMC in its entirety, so that we can take further steps independently without any further interference or delay, and the final draft of this letter will be dispatched by tomorrow,” said the official