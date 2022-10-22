Around Town: Glow-in-the-dark tetrapods light up Girgaum Chowpatty

Lighting up the beach, a set of 32 tetrapods have arrived at Mumbai’s Girgaum Chowpatty. Unlike their heavy-duty cousins that line Marine Drive, these new arrivals are a more whimsical lot. Together, they form a light-based public art installation that opened on October 22, ahead of Diwali.

Simply called ‘Tetrapods’, the installation is a homage to the geometry of the four-legged structures that protect Mumbai’s shoreline. First laid in the late 1990s along Marine Drive, tetrapods have been integral to this city built through coastal reclamation. An estimated 6,000 tetrapods are found at Marine Drive alone. They became synonymous with the city and often feature in films, photographs and sketches of Mumbai. This light-based installation comes as the latest interpretation.

The glow-in-the-dark tetrapods are open to the public from 6 pm to midnight till October 28. (Photo: Floating Canvas Company) The glow-in-the-dark tetrapods are open to the public from 6 pm to midnight till October 28. (Photo: Floating Canvas Company)

The ‘Tetrapods’ are made by Kyrgyzstan-based light artist Ivan Kalinichev, and Mumbai-based streetwear designer and artist “SAGE”. It has been installed by the art platform Floating Canvas Company, in association with BMC’s D Ward.

Shakti Sahu, co-founder of Floating Canvas Company, said that the installation connects to the festival of lights, without the added burden of air-pollution. “It’s a great opportunity to try and reimagine those ways of celebration,” Sahu said, adding, “We have tried to create a play of lights that evokes the same sense of joy and wonder.”

The glow-in-the-dark tetrapods are open to the public from 6 pm to midnight till October 28. The installation is intended to travel across locations in Mumbai as a lead-up to Floating Canvas Company’s upcoming “Mumbai Light Festival”, scheduled for March 2023 and supported by the central and state tourism boards, and Maharashtra State Innovation Society. Sahu said that Girgaum Chowpatty was selected as the debut location because this is where “Mumbaikars from all walks of life converge on a daily basis”.

The installation is intended to travel across locations in Mumbai as a lead-up to Floating Canvas Company’s upcoming “Mumbai Light Festival”, scheduled for March 2023. (Photo: Floating Canvas Company) The installation is intended to travel across locations in Mumbai as a lead-up to Floating Canvas Company’s upcoming “Mumbai Light Festival”, scheduled for March 2023. (Photo: Floating Canvas Company)

Given that it’s an outdoor installation that uses light equipment, ‘Tetrapods’ use durable fibreglass and composites to protect the light equipment underneath. Sahu said, “We want everyone who visits the space to experience it up close, spend time with it and leave with a smile on their faces.”