Around Town: Gallops turns 40; here’s how three friends took a gamble and gave Mumbai a restaurant to keep going back to

There are restaurants you go to for what’s new, and then there are places like Gallops — beautifully wrapped in creepers, framed by arched windows and a white picket fence — where you return for what hasn’t changed, even as the menu quietly evolves. In a city obsessed with reinvention, Gallops offers something rarer: continuity with just enough surprise.

Tucked inside the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Gallops has held its ground since 1986. The view does half the work — a wide green expanse, horses in the distance, and the low hum of a city that feels momentarily paused. The rest is muscle memory: Chicken à la Kiev, chilli cheese toast, paneer shashlik, har har ki dal, caramel custard, and mutton yakhni pulao — served much like they always have been, generous, unfussy, and reassuringly familiar.

But Gallops began as a gamble.

Rahul Malik, then a manager at Talk of the Town, met Jasmine and her husband Bobby Singh when they were regulars there. The three struck up a friendship. When a tender opened up to run a restaurant at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, they applied, lost, and then tried again with a slightly higher bid. This time, they won.

What they inherited, however, was far from a ready restaurant.

“It was raining, and there were buckets everywhere catching leaks,” Jasmine recalled when we met her at Gallops earlier this week, alongside her son Mikhail Singh and Rahul’s son Yajush Malik. Her long-time partners, Rahul and Bobby, passed away a few years ago.

Going back in time

Taking us back to those early days, Jasmine said the dining space was barely 1,500 sq ft. “The kitchen was in poor shape, the structure rudimentary.” They took over on September 1 and opened by September 10 — cleaning, fixing, and building as they went. Their first customers, she remembered, were a foreign family who walked in while vinyl flooring was still being laid. They were served anyway.

Among Jasmine’s earliest memories is planting two rubber trees at the entrance — one on each side. Today, they’ve grown into towering markers of space. One of them even holds a chandelier, which slowly became one of Gallops’ most distinctive design elements.

Story continues below this ad

Gallops’s iconic entrance; (right) Yajush Malik, Jasmine, and Mikhail Singh with their team. (Photo courtesy: Special Arrangement/Gallops) Gallops’s iconic entrance; (right) Yajush Malik, Jasmine, and Mikhail Singh with their team. (Photo courtesy: Special Arrangement/Gallops)

In those early days, the primary business was race-day catering which included items like sandwiches, patties, puffs, pastries, which was produced in an in-house wood-fired bakery. The restaurant itself opened only for dinner, with a single-page menu of Indian and Continental staples.

Some of those dishes have outlived the decades. The Kiev remains, as do grilled fish in lemon butter sauce, roast lamb with pepper wine sauce, butter chicken, and bhuna gosht. In a dining landscape that often leans towards minimalism, Gallops has stayed committed to abundance. “No small plates,” they insist even today. Asking for leftovers to be packed is routine. Sauces are still generous, now served on the side rather than poured over.

“When we started rethinking plating and decided to use less sauce, both Rahul and Jasmine were upset,” laughed Yajush and Mikhail, who joined Gallops officially in 2013. “Like Jesus said, ‘let there be light,’ they said, ‘let there be sauce.’ We met halfway and started serving it on the side. It was their first baby, we were the seconds.”

Over time, the menu expanded, but cautiously. Regional Indian dishes found their way in — Chettinad chicken, Kashmiri gosht yakhni, Bengali daab chingri (prawn dish) — alongside the Continental staples. One of its most popular additions, the dori kebab, came from a chance discovery on the streets of Delhi. The chef behind it was brought to Mumbai, turning a roadside find into a house signature.

Story continues below this ad

From being M. F. Husain’s canvas to hosting Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding function

Gallops has always drawn a certain kind of patron — industrialists, actors, and old-money families — drawn as much by discretion as by the setting. “The shorter list is who hasn’t come,” Yajush said, half-joking. “Back when races were huge, Sundays would see nearly 5,000 people, including the city’s who’s who. This was before mobile phones and Instagram. People dressed their finest, and we saw all of them here.”

They recall Vijay Mallya’s elaborate pre-Derby parties, catered by Gallops, and artist M. F. Husain, who would drop by for cups of tea, sketching on napkins and occasionally tablecloths. Regulars over the years have included Cyrus Poonawalla, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff, who still visits.

More recently, Deepika Padukone hosted a fan event at Gallops, Sachin Tendulkar held a wedding function for his son Arjun, and Kareena Kapoor Khan also celebrated her son’s birthday. Just last week, Vidya Balan dined with her family. The restaurant has also served as a shoot location for films like Gehraiyaan and music projects with artists such as Diljit Dosanjh.

And yet, Gallops has never leaned into this visibility. There are no splashy announcements, no aggressive social media pushes. The stories exist, but they’re rarely told unless asked. Privacy remains part of the appeal.

What has changed more visibly is the space itself.

Story continues below this ad

The interiors

A major renovation in 1998 by architect Vistasp Kharas, who also returned to redesign the space in 2024, opened up the structure, removing false ceilings, exposing its wooden beams with geometric truss patterns, and expanding the layout to include a separate bar. The current premise boasts of a bar tastefully crafted from Brazilian Avocado marble with a sleek leather finish. Thoughtful touches — like a memorabilia wall which elegantly displays saddle leather and stirrups and a menu card by Husain marking “excellent” across categories — are now part of the visual narrative.

A more defining shift came in 2019, when long-standing restrictions were lifted, allowing the team to reimagine the outdoor area. The alfresco, designed by Shahen Mistry, transformed Gallops. Built to be as functional as it is aesthetic, it can host everything from intimate dinners to corporate events and 300-guest weddings. In a city where outdoor dining is often limited by space and weather, it marked a significant pivot.

Post-pandemic came the cabanas, introduced quietly, and now booked out weeks, sometimes months, in advance. Limited in number, they created a sense of intimacy within the larger setting. Seasonal changes keep the space in motion: an orchid garden one season, a reworked layout the next, giving regulars a reason to see the restaurant anew.

Story continues below this ad

Alongside this, Gallops has expanded its identity. The events business today is as significant as the restaurant itself — weddings, brand launches, and large-scale festivals. The team has catered for major international artists performing in Mumbai, from Dua Lipa and Linkin Park to Maroon 5, and collaborated with luxury brands like Lamborghini that used the lawns as a showcase. “We were always hosting events, but these two made it a whole vertical,” said a proud Jasmine.

And yet, for all its evolution, the core remains unchanged.

Chicken à la Kiev, chilli cheese toast, and dori kebab, some of the signature dishes at Gallops. (Photo courtesy: Special arrangement/Gallops) Chicken à la Kiev, chilli cheese toast, and dori kebab, some of the signature dishes at Gallops. (Photo courtesy: Special arrangement/Gallops)

The trio still lunches here regularly — tasting, checking, adjusting. Recipes are guarded not in secrecy, but in discipline. Even small variations, like changes in spice batches, are accounted for. “Consistency is the hardest thing,” said Yajush. “That’s what people come back for.”

It shows in the clientele. Gallops is now firmly generational. Diners who first came here in the ’80s and ’90s return with children, and now, grandchildren. “It’s also where families host milestones and celebrate occasions, from birthdays and anniversaries to 0-even the ‘dekha-dekhi’,” said Mikhail, referring to the occasion where families meet prospective matches.

Story continues below this ad

As for what’s next, they are open to going beyond Mahalaxmi Race Course. “Yes, we are actively looking for spaces in Mumbai,” they said. But would it be another Gallops? The answer is immediate. A firm no. “You can’t put Gallops in a mall,” they said. “What we create next will depend entirely on the space. But we’re looking.”