Arnab shifted to jail for ‘using cellphone’

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was shifted to Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai on Sunday morning from a makeshift Covid-19 quarantine centre in Alibaug for allegedly using a cellphone.

Goswami, who was arrested on November 4 for allegedly driving interior designer Anvay Naik to take his own life in Alibaug in 2018, was sent to the quarantine centre in a municipal school run by the local prison authorities. The police had seized his cellphone after placing him under arrest.

Inspector Jamil Shaikh of the Raigad district police’s Local Crime Branch said that Goswami had used a mobile phone inside the quarantine centre. “He used the phone on Friday to provide updates on his situation on social media. We came to know about it on Saturday. We are conducting an inquiry to find whose phone he used,” he added.

Arnab remains in judicial custody ahead of a decision on his interim bail plea, which is set to be announced by the Bombay High Court around 3 pm on Monday.

A Republic TV video showed Goswami alleging that he was assaulted at the quarantine centre. “I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers, my life is under threat. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. At 6 o’clock, they woke me up, they said they will not let me speak to the lawyers. Please tell the people of the country, my life is under threat. My life is in danger, please tell the courts to help me. Tell the court that I have been beaten in jail.”

A spokesperson for the state prisons department said that the authorities have established video calling and coin box facilities for inmates both inside jails and at quarantine centres. “At the Alibaug quarantine centre, there is a dedicated prison department-issued smart phone entrusted to a guard, which inmates can use to contact their lawyers and family members,” he said. The spokesperson denied Goswami’s allegations that jail officials assaulted him in the process of shifting him out.

Taloja jail has seen four inmates testing positive for Covid-19 so far. Two of them died. However, no inmate has an active infection at present.

At Taloja jail, Goswami is likely to be housed in a high-security barrack meant for inmates whose lives may be under threat inside, after undergoing a Covid-19 test. “These barracks are meant to house dangerous criminals, gangsters, MPs and MLAs, away from other inmates,” said a prisons department official.

Samyabrata Ray, Goswami’s wife and the channel’s senior executive editor, said in a statement that her husband faced a threat to his life.

“This morning, my editor-in-chief and husband, who has spent four nights in judicial custody, was being dragged and lugged by the Maharashtra Police in a blacked-out police van to Taloja jail. He was repeatedly saying ‘my life is under threat’ but to no avail. He repeatedly said that the jailer assaulted him after he asked for access to his lawyers, which was shockingly denied.”

“He detailed the assault being inflicted on him during this custody and pleaded, hands folded, to the Supreme Court of India for intervention and bail…” she said.

“With Arnab publicly disclosing the threat to his life and the atrocities he is facing in custody, the law and order officers and the entire state and national machinery will be held responsible if any harm is inflicted upon my husband. I humbly appeal to the institutions that still hold truth to power and stand tall as a pillar of our great democracy to take note of the gross abuse and misuse of power at play to punish a journalist who demanded accountability,” she added.

India-China channels, and, taking forward the discussions at this meeting, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” it said.

The latest joint statement, with no major deviation from the two issued after two earlier rounds, does not suggest a major breakthrough in the standoff that is now in its seventh month. Before the eighth round, there were some “feelers” from China for a possible thinning of troops from some of the friction areas. However, no such understanding was reached in Friday’s meeting.

This was the first meeting in which the Indian delegation was led by Lt General P G K Menon, who took over as commander of XIV Corps in mid-October. The delegation also included Naveen Srivastava, joint secretary handling East Asia in the Ministry of External Affairs. The Chinese delegation was led by Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjian Military Region.

In the last two rounds of talks, China had insisted that India vacate the heights occupied by it in late August on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, and the Chushul sub-sector. However, India has been pushing for a status quo ante, for troops to go back to April-end positions — not just from the frontlines but also depth areas.

Speaking at a seminar Friday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat had stated that India will not allow any change in the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Both sides have positioned around 50,000 troops along with artillery, tanks and air defence assets in the region, and are prepared for deployment through the brutal winter. At several heights in the Pangong Tso area and in the Chushul sub-sector, the troops from both sides are just a few hundred metres apart.

The Indian troops are in a dominating position in the Chushul sub-sector, at heights on Magar Hill, Gurgun Hill, Rezang La and Rechin La, which allows them a direct view of China’s Moldo Garrison and to dominate the strategically sensitive 2-km wide valley, Spanggur Gap.

On the north bank of Pangong Tso, Indian troops are at heights that puts them in a more advantageous position over Chinese troops positioned on the ridges connecting Finger 3, and Finger 4, which is 8 km west of India’s perception of the LAC at Finger 8.

China has been blocking Indian soldiers at the bottleneck in the Depsang Plains from accessing Patrolling Points (PP) 10, 11, 11A, 12 and 13. The area is close to the strategically important Daulat Beg Oldie post in the north near the Karakoram Pass. There are also a small number of Chinese troops near PP15 in the Hot Springs area, and PP17A near Gogra Post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.