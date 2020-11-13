Arnab Goswami withdraws bail plea from Alibaug sessions court

Goswami, who was arrested on November 4, was released from the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai late Wednesday evening.

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday withdrew his bail application from the Alibaug sessions court in the abetment of suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik. Goswami was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The Bombay High Court had last week rejected interim bail to Goswami and two others arrested in the case on November 4 and directed the sessions court to expedite the hearing on the regular bail pleas of the accused.

The SC, in its order, had said that the HC “was in error” in rejecting the interim bail pleas and directed the release of the three accused on personal bonds. Lawyer Gaurav Parkar, representing Goswami, said that an application to withdraw the bail plea was submitted citing the SC order.

The accused had filed bail applications last week as well but withdrew the same after filing petitions in the HC. Fresh bail pleas were filed on Monday after the HC directed them to approach the trial court.

Earlier this week, the Alibaug sessions court heard a revision appeal filed by the Raigad police against the chief judicial magistrate’s order rejecting police custody of the three accused – Goswami, Nitesh Sarda and Feroz Shaikh. The court on Thursday adjourned the hearing to November 23. The regular bail applications of Sarda and Shaikh will also be heard then.

The three men were booked by the Raigad police on charges, including abetment of suicide, of the Indian Penal Code after Anvay Naik named them in a suicide note, holding them responsible for his death as well as that of his mother, Kumud, over non-payment of dues. An ‘A summary’ report was filed by the investigating officer in the case last April, closing the case.

The police have claimed that it had started further investigation this year after being approached by the Naik family. While the accused have claimed that their arrest was illegal as a closed case was reopened without permission from the court, the Maharashtra government had said that since Naik’s family was not given an opportunity to file a protest petition on the closure report, the case could not be considered closed.

In December, the HC will continue to hear the petitions filed by the three accused seeking quashing of the FIR filed against them.

Meanwhile, the anticipatory bail plea filed by Goswami and his wife, Samyabrata Ray Goswami, before the Mumbai sessions court in a separate case filed by the Mumbai Police for allegedly resisting arrest in the Naik case, was adjourned to November 23. The plea was filed earlier this week seeking protection from arrest.

The police have alleged that Goswami, his wife, son and others tried to obstruct officers when they reached his residence to arrest him.

