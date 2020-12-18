Arnab Goswami, wife withdraw anticipatory bail plea in case of assaulting cops

The Supreme Court had last month ordered the release of Goswami and other co-accused on interim bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 each in the abetment to suicide case.

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife Sambyabrata Goswami on Thursday withdrew their anticipatory bail pleas filed before a sessions court last month, in a case registered against them by the NM Joshi Marg police station.

The police had filed a case accusing Goswami, his wife, their son and two unknown persons for offences pertaining to assault or criminal force on public servants to deter them from discharging their duty, intentional insult to prove breach of peace and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.

As per the complaint, when the police went to arrest Goswami at his Lower Parel residence in the interior designer Anvay Naik abetment to suicide case, he allegedly kept them waiting outside for over an hour and along with his family members physically resisted his arrest.

The petition was filed through advocate Shyam Kalyankar claiming that the arrest was ‘illegal’ since the Alibaug police had already filed an ‘A-summary’ report in the case.

The plea had claimed that the offences were not made out and the accused should be granted interim protection from arrest.

The Supreme Court had last month ordered the release of Goswami and other co-accused on interim bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 each in the abetment to suicide case.

