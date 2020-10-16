Arnab Goswami skips hearing before ACP, lawyer submits response refuting allegations

Journalist Arnab Goswami.

Managing director and editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami, who was asked to present himself before the Mumbai Police at 4 pm on Friday after it initiated chapter proceedings against him, skipped the hearing and submitted his say through his lawyer Abad Ponda who refuted the allegations.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudhir Jambavdekar confirmed the development and said, “We exempted him from appearing before us on Friday, and they are expected to file a plea for exemption in future on which we will take a call.”

Police said it will go through the response and, accordingly, a future course of action will be decided. On October 10, police had issued a show-cause notice to Goswami asking him why he should not be made to sign a bond of “good behaviour” with Mumbai Police.

The notice was in reference to two FIRs registered against him earlier this year for allegedly showing content on his channel that could cause enmity between different communities, police said.

The notice further states that a show aired on Republic channel on April 14 regarding migrants crowding outside Bandra railway station had content that could cause enmity between two groups. This led to an FIR against Goswami at Pydhonie police station.

The notice stated that apart from this, in a show on Republic Bharat titled, ‘Poochta Hai Bharat’, telecast on April 24 there was a debate on the Palghar lynchings. According to the notice, during the debate, comments were made that could cause animosity between communities. Accordingly, an FIR was registered against Goswami at NM Joshi Marg police station.

The notice also stated that there was a high probability that Goswami would continue to put out such content that could lead to law and order problems. Accordingly, he was asked to appear before the ACP on Friday along with a surety.

Ponda did not respond to calls or messages.

