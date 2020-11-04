Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case

Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami was detained by Raigad police on Wednesday in connection with abetment to suicide case filed against him and two others in 2018. “Arnab Goswami is currently being taken to Raigad. He shall be interrogated by the investigating officer and the further course of action will be decided accordingly,” Sanjay Mohite, IG Konkan Range said.

Goswami alleged that he was physically assaulted by the cops. Visual flashed on Republic TV showed Goswami being forced into a police van.

In 2018, an architect and his mother committed suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswami’s Republic TV, the official said.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcast said the incident is a reminder of the “emergency days.” “We condemn the attack on press freedom in #Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this,” he tweeted. “Those in the free press who don’t stand up today in support of Arnab, you are now tactically in support of fascism,” Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted.

Arnab Goswami at his residence in Mumbai (Source: Screengrab from Republic TV) Arnab Goswami at his residence in Mumbai (Source: Screengrab from Republic TV)

In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the state CID will re re-investigate the case. The case was closed by the Raigad Police last year. Interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik were found dead at their bungalow in Alibaug in May 2018. Naik’s daughter Adnya claimed non-payment of dues by Republic TV had driven her father and grandmother to suicide.

Repulic TV had refuted the allegations and had then said that certain vested interest groups are running a false and malicious campaign and making false statements and innuendos against the channel by exploiting a tragic event involving Naik’s demise.

#WATCH Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami detained and taken in a police van by Mumbai Police, earlier today pic.twitter.com/ytYAnpauG0 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

Last week, the Mumbai Police had booked the executive editor, an anchor, two reporters, and other editorial staff of Republic Media Network for broadcasting alleged defamatory news content against the police department. Police said Republic channel aired the news that would incite disaffection among police personnel against Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh. The channel, police said, claimed Mumbai police personnel were rebelling against Param Bir Singh, and that his orders were not acceptable to them.

This is the fourth case against Republic channel. Its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami is facing two FIRs, registered at Pydhonie and NM Joshi Marg police stations, for allegedly inciting communal tension. A case relating to alleged fudging of TRPs is being probed by the Mumbai Crime Branch while chapter proceedings against Goswami have been initiated separately by police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd