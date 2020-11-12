Arnab Goswami leaves Taloja jail after SC order

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami released from Taloja Central Prison on Wednesday

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday night after a week behind bars. After being granted interim relief by the Supreme Court, Goswami left the prison around 8.30 pm. He waved to people assembled outside from the vehicle carrying him, saying he was thankful to the Supreme Court for granting him bail. “The SC has made it clear that it was an illegal arrest,” Goswami said after reaching Mumbai.

A large number of police personnel was deployed on both sides of the road outside the prison to keep the supporters away as Goswami chanted slogans from the sunroof of his car.

Goswami was arrested on November 4 by the Raigad police on charges of abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik in 2018. He was initially remanded to a quarantine centre in a school in Alibaug before being shifted to the prison on Sunday morning for allegedly using a mobile phone to post updates on social media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd