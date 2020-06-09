Bombay High Court asks Arnab Goswami to appear before Mumbai Police tomorrow

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. Goswami has been booked in connection with a TV show on April 29, regarding his comments on the migrant commotion outside Bandra station on April 14. (File) Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. Goswami has been booked in connection with a TV show on April 29, regarding his comments on the migrant commotion outside Bandra station on April 14. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami to appear before Mumbai Police on June 10 for interrogation while hearing a petition by the journalist seeking quashing of two FIRs filed against him at Pydhonie and NM Joshi Marg police stations. The bench directed Goswami to appear at NM Joshi Marg police station.

A division bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Riyaz Chagla heard through videoconferencing a criminal writ plea filed by Goswami through advocate Madhavi Doshi seeking various reliefs, including quashing of two FIRs filed against him on April 22 and May 2. Goswami sought exemption from appearing before the police for interrogation, which was denied.

The FIRs were registered under Section 153 (punishment for promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups) and 295 A (punishment for Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC among others. Goswami sought that these two sections be declared by the court as violative of constitutional rights of free speech and right to life with dignity.

Goswami has been booked in connection with a TV show on April 29, regarding his comments on the migrant commotion outside Bandra station on April 14. Apart from this, multiple FIRs have been filed against him over a TV show on April 21, wherein he questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi over the lynching of two sadhus and their driver in Palghar in Maharashtra.

The Supreme Court on May 19 had rejected a petition by Goswami seeking quashing of FIRs and transfer of the case to CBI and extended the protection from arrest for three more weeks.

Goswami’s lawyer said even though the issue was pending before the court, he had received a notice from Pydhonie police station asking him to report on June 10 for interrogation based on an FIR filed by Raza Education and Welfare Trust.

Public Prosecutor Deepak Thakare and Additional Public Prosecutor SR Shinde argued that the allegations were sensitive in nature and Goswami should be directed to attend the police station to cooperate with investigating officers and complete the probe.

Goswami’s advocate submitted that he should be exempted from appearing before Pydhonie Police station as it falls under the containment zone.

After hearing submissions, the bench directed Goswami to attend NM Joshi Marg police station on June 10 instead of Pydhonie Police station. The HC directed officials from Pydhonie Police station to interrogate him there instead. The Court posted further hearing on June 12.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd