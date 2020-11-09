Bombay HC rejects Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea in abetment of suicide case

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami after hearing in Alibaug court on Wednesday midnight (Express photo: Narendra Vaskar)

The Bombay High Court Monday rejected Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea in abetment of suicide case registered against him in May 2018. A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik said that no case made out based on facts of the case under section 439 of criminal procedure code under extraordinary jurisdiction.

The court also refused to grant bail to co-accused Nitish Sarda and Feroz Shaikh.

The bench also said that the accused have remedy in law to apply for regular bail before the sessions court, which should be decided on merits of the case. Rejection of interim application should not be construed as impediment for the same, it said.

Ahead of the pronouncement of orders by the High Court, Goswami had approached the in Alibaug sessions court for regular bail.

Goswami was shifted to Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai on Sunday morning from a makeshift Covid-19 quarantine centre in Alibaug for allegedly using a cellphone.

Goswami and two others — Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda — were arrested on November 4. The case against Goswami pertains to the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik at their bungalow in Alibaug in May 2018. According to police officials, the duo died by suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswami’s television channel and two other companies.

On Saturday, a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik had reserved its order on the bail plea of Goswami without granting any immediate relief.

The writ plea filed by Goswami said the arrest was conducted in “blatant violation of the fundamental rights to life and personal liberty” of Goswami and his dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

In his bail application, Goswami made allegations of manhandling by the police and claimed, “During the course of his arrest and while being transferred to Alibaug in a police van and in the custody of the police, the petitioner suffered a 6-inch-deep gash on his left hand, a serious injury to his spinal cord, was hit by a heavy uniform police officer’s boot, was not allowed to wear shoes throughout, suffered vein injuries and was not even given access to drinking water.”

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari spoke to state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed his concern over the security and health of the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief. The governors office in a statement said Koshyari also asked the state Home minister to allow Goswami’s family to see him and speak to him.

