Bombay HC likely to hear Arnab Goswami’s bail plea at 3 pm today

Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday is likely to hear a plea by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami who has sought quashing of an FIR and criminal proceedings, under section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), in an abetment to suicide case registered against him in May 2018.

Goswami, who was sent to 14 days judicial custody by an Alibaug court, has also challenged his ‘illegal arrest’ by Maharashtra Police on Wednesday in connection with the case.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice M S Karnik is likely to hold a hearing at 3 pm in this regard.

The case pertains to the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik at their bungalow in Alibaug in May 2018. As per police officials, the duo died by suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswami’s television channel.

The writ plea, filed through senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani and advocates Ravi Sharma, Gunjan Mangla and instructed by law firm phoenix legal, said the arrest was conducted in ‘blatant violation of the fundamental rights to life and personal liberty’ of Goswami and his dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

It added that the petitioner was ‘forced out’ of his residence by around 20 officials of the Mumbai Police and was allegedly dragged into the vehicle, and assaulting Goswami’s son in the process.

“It is shocking that a case that was decisively closed has been reopened with the sole purpose of misusing power, concocting facts and forcefully arresting the petitioner ( Goswami) in a prima facie act of revenge and vengeance for his news coverage which questioned those in power in the State of Maharashtra,” the plea said.

It added: “The petitioner has been assaulted by the police and has been wrongly and illegally arrested in a motivated, false and closed case. This is another attempt of the political witch-hunt and vendetta politics against the petitioner and his channel.”

While challenging the FIR and raising objections to reopening of the case, the plea said: “It now transpires that due to vendetta and personal animosity of the political dispensation in Maharashtra, respondent Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and based on a video released by Akshata Naik, wife of the deceased, the case has been reopened which was earlier closed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Raigad on the basis of the closure report filed by the Alibaug Police.”

The plea also claimed that Goswami’s company, ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, has paid over 90% of the amounts due to Anvay Naik’s company, Concorde Designs Pvt. Ltd. (CDPL) as per the terms of the contract.

The journalist said that he was not directly in contact with the late architect regarding any form of work concerned.

“As is the general practice in large organisations such as the one the Petitioner is associated with, day-to-day transactions such as payments to vendors etc. are handled by the finance department. It is unreasonable to expect that the petitioner, being at the position that he is, would be involved in these transactions,” the petition said.

Goswami alleged that due to the publicization and politicisation of issues and “pressure being mounted on police authorities,” he was “wrongly” and “illegally” arrested under the 2018 FIR.

“Apart from the fact that not even a prima facie case has been made out against the Petitioner, the nature of the Petitioner’s work is such that even one day’s absence will have a major impact on the Petitioner, his news channel and its employees, and the public at large,” it said.

In view of this, Goswami has sought that he be “immediately released” besides a stay on all further proceedings, including investigation into the FIR. The plea also urged that no coercive action be taken against him in respect of the FIR.

Stating that the petitioner was “illegally arrested” and “wrongfully detained” by the police despite the closure report, Goswami sought quashing of the FIR and setting aside of any order arising out of it.

