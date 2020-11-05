Arnab Goswami arrest: Maharashtra is witnessing Emergency, says Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Arnab Goswami.

Hours after the arrest of Republic Media Network editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday compared the situation in Maharashtra under the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the Emergency.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Fadnavis told mediapersons, “In 1977, Emergency was defeated. But the mindset lives on. Allies Congress and Shiv Sena, which had then supported Emergency, have once displayed undemocratic brutality to crush the voice of dissent.”

“Maharashtra is witnessing Emergency. But India has always valiantly fought against such forces and will continue to do so,” he added while describing Goswami’s arrest as “politics of vendetta”.

“When uncomfortable questions are raised, the government, instead of taking corrective measures, has used oppressive tactics by silencing the media…,” he said. In Nagpur, state party president Chandrakant Patil said: “The BJP will launch a statewide campaign to expose the coalition government. The government’s terror tactics to silence its citizens and media is a clever ploy to hide its own failures.”

Newly appointed BJP national secretary Vinod Tawde, in a statement, said: “BJP is not against justice for interior designer Anvay Naik, who had allegedly committed suicide. If the police wanted to investigate the matter, we are not objecting. The family should get justice…”

Instances of harassment against individuals who criticise the government have substantially increased, he added.

Former minister and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar told mediapersons in Mumbai: “It is to convey a strong message to one and all not to ever question Gandhi and Thackeray families. If anybody dares to raise a question or point out faults, they will be put in prison.”

