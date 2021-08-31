Arman Kohli’s NCB custody extended till tomorrow

A special NDPS court on Monday extended NCB custody of actor Armaan Kohli and alleged drug peddler Ajay Singh till Wednesday in connection with a narcotics case.

The two were arrested by the NCB on August 28 following a raid at the actor’s residence, where the agency claimed to have recovered around one gram of cocaine. The NCB, however, has also booked Kohli for “financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders”.

Had the NCB not charged him for this, Kohli could have applied for bail on the grounds that the cocaine was for his personal consumption.

“We are investigating whether he was involved in procuring the cocaine for himself or to supply it to others,” said an NCB officer.

The NCB claimed that Singh was a major player and apart from those in the party circuit, he was in touch with some former cricketers from India and Pakistan. Officers said that based on Singh’s interrogation, they may decide to summon more people.

As per NCB, Singh was Kohli’s supplier and his interrogation led to the raid at the actor’s residence. The accused were in touch with Nigerian nationals from whom they procured the cocaine, which appears to have been sourced from Latin America, said the agency.

A source said that two persons from Juhu, who were linked to Singh, have been detained by NCB for questioning.