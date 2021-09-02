Armaan Kohli sent to 14-day judicial custody

Actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with one gram of cocaine from his Andheri residence, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by an NDPS court Wednesday.

Kohli was sent to judicial custody after the NCB did not seek his remand, following which, the actor moved a bail application.

The NCB will now clarify in their chargesheet if Kohli will be charged for consumption or for being a part of a drug supply network.

The police have arrested five others in the case, including two Nigerian nationals, for allegedly supplying cocaine sourced from South American countries.

The NCB had searched Kohli’s residence Saturday based on information that he was possessing drugs. Officials recovered cocaine from a table in his bedroom.

Kohli’s name cropped up when the NCB officials were questioning Ajay Raju Singh, a major drug peddler arrested on Saturday, who said he sold drugs to Kohli multiple times in the past and that Kohli has also bought drugs from another accused, who is on the run.