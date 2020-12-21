Actor Arjun Rampal appears before NCB in connection with drug case

Actor Arjun Rampal at the NCB office today

Actor Arjun Rampal reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai to appear before the agency in a drug case lodged following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rampal, who was summoned last week, had sought time till December 22 to appear before the agency citing “personal reasons.” The NCB had questioned Rampal and his partner, Gabriella Demetriades, last month and arrested Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos in the case.

In November, the agency searched Rampal’s residence in Bandra and seized 11 gadgets, including laptop, mobile phones, pen drives and tablets. As some documents and banned pills were also recovered, Rampal was summoned and questioned on November 13 for nearly seven hours at the NCB office in Ballard Estate. Gabriella was questioned twice.

Last month, Rampal was questioned by the agency in connection with the seizure of banned painkillers from his home in Bandra West. The NCB had summoned the 47-year-old actor to explain why he was in possession of opioid drug Tramadol.

Emerging from the questioning, Rampal told mediapersons that he had given the agency a prescription. Possession of Tramadol, a powerful painkiller, is banned in India without a prescription. An NCB official said that the agency was verifying the veracity of the prescription.

In mid-October, Agisilaos was arrested from Lonavala. The resort in which he was staying with his fiancee was raided and 0.8 gm charas was recovered from him. A special NDPS court granted bail to him on Tuesday. He was released while being directed to deposit his passport to the NCB and submit Rs 50,000 in cash. He was also asked not to leave the country without prior permission from the court. According to the NCB, he is a part of a larger drug racket and supplied drugs to the peddler, who was in touch with actor Rhea Chakraborty, also Rajput’s girlfriend, and her brother Showik.

The NCB, which is probing the film industry’s link with drugs, has arrested 28 people in the case.

