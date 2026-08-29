Areeb Majeed to face additional section under UAPA in IS case

Last month, with the trial at the fag end, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed the fifth supplementary chargesheet against Majeed.

Areeb Majeed, who is facing trial for allegedly travelling to Iraq and Syria to join the Islamic State in 2014, will face an additional section under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. On Friday, the court rejected his plea seeking that the charge under Section 17 UAPA not be invoked against him. The charge pertains to punishment for raising funds for a terrorist act, with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Last month, with the trial at the fag end, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed the fifth supplementary chargesheet against Majeed.

Majeed opposed the filing of the chargesheet stating the agency sought to frame an additional charge against him. However, the court took cognizance of the chargesheet noting the NIA only wanted to record a sanction order and electronic evidence, not frame the additional charge.