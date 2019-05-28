Areeb Majeed case: MIAL tells court no CCTV footage available from Nov 2014

In the case of a man facing trial for leaving the country to allegedly join the Islamic State, the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) informed a special court on Monday that it did not have CCTV footage from November 2014.

Advertising

Through its advocate, MIAL told the court that it preserved data on its storage devices only for a month, as per its rules. It only preserves data beyond a month if specifically instructed, the lawyer said.

Areeb Majeed, who is facing trial, had sought footage of the airport for the duration of 5 am and 7.30 am on November 28, 2014. He claimed that while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) alleged that he returned to the country with an “ulterior motive”, his return was facilitated by the agency, whose officials were in touch with his father.

Last month, an official of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport had informed the court that it did not have the footage.

Majeed, however, countered the submission by stating that it should be available on its servers. The official then told the court that the servers are maintained by MIAL, which operates the airport.