Several areas to be hit by water cut tomorrow as BMC begins linking Tansa Main with BPT line

Several parts of Mumbai, including the Mumbai International Airport, Bandra Terminus, areas across Dharavi in the island city, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, and Kurla in the eastern suburbs, and Santacruz, Andheri and Marol village will get no water supply on Thursday, August 4.
All the areas in wards under city, eastern and western suburbs will receive an overall cut of 15 per cent in water supply on the day as the BMC undertakes work on connecting Tansa Main with BPT (Break Pressure Tunnel) line.
The work of connecting Tansa Main with BPT line will be carried out at Bhandup complex. Besides, two 1200-mm suction sluice valves will be replaced at the pumping station at the complex. The work will be carried out on Thursday from 10 am till 12 midnight, officials said.
