“We have to recognise that we produce knowledge as a collective. New histories of science don’t credit one single person for the discovery of something,” Anita Rampal, UGC research scientist and Dean of Faculty of Education, Delhi University, pointed out on Monday.

Advertising

Rampal was speaking at the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research’s Eighteenth V G Kulkarni Memorial Lecture on “Science and sensibility: re-framing a knowledge commons”.

“There are now histories of science looking at people science, artisanal epistemology and saying that we have to reframe knowledge commons. While the industrial revolution was when the first commons — the land and physical things — were appropriated, new commons was created when the human agency, the knowledge that people created, were becoming enclosed. There was proprietary ownership being claimed,” said Rampal.

Science education is mobilising young people across the world, said Rampal, adding that it’s heartwarming to see young people unite and ask for a change in climate policy.

Advertising

Giving an example of a recent letter written by IIT Bombay students to their director regarding an unscientific speech made by union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Rampal supported the stand by students that a politician can be forgiven for being unscientific but not a scientist.

“Are scientists prepared to speak truth to power? Can they empathise with young children and societies? The education of scientists doesn’t allow them to understand social realities, and some think it’s not their job to do so,” she said.