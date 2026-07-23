Mumbai schools closed amid IMD’s orange alert? Institutions shut in Palghar, BMC updates on closures

Mumbai schools closed: The IMD has upgraded its warning for the city to orange, predicting heavy rainfall (Express photo by Akash Patil 4)

Mumbai schools closed: Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Mumbai will remain open on Thursday even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its rain alert in the city to orange, predicting very heavy rainfall. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that there is no closure notice to schools and colleges amid heavy rain in Mumbai.

In Palghar, which is predicted to get extremely heavy rain amid an IMD red alert, all schools, colleges and anganwadis have been instructed to remain closed on Thursday. In Thane, which is currently seeing heavy rains, all educational establishments will remain open for students.