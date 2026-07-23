Mumbai schools closed amid IMD’s orange alert? Institutions shut in Palghar, BMC updates on closures

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Mumbai schools closed: Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Mumbai will remain open on Thursday even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its rain alert in the city to orange, predicting very heavy rainfall. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that there is no closure notice to schools and colleges amid heavy rain in Mumbai.
In Palghar, which is predicted to get extremely heavy rain amid an IMD red alert, all schools, colleges and anganwadis have been instructed to remain closed on Thursday. In Thane, which is currently seeing heavy rains, all educational establishments will remain open for students.
Senior officials from the BMC and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) confirmed that no holiday has been declared in the region, with no notification of school closures received from higher authorities until Thursday afternoon.
In the Konkan region, including Mumbai and Thane districts, a holiday is typically declared when a red alert is sounded by the IMD. A red warning is issued in the likelihood of over 204 mm rain in a span of 24 hours. While Mumbai was on yellow alert yesterday, July 22, it was raised to orange as active weather conditions being heavy downpour and strong winds.
All schools, colleges and anganwadis in Maharashtra’s Palghar district were instructed to remain closed on Thursday after the IMD issued a red alert, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast.
District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhad announced the holiday as a precautionary measure, citing the possibility of waterlogging and transport disruptions. Principals, teachers and non-teaching staff have been directed to remain available to assist the administration in case of emergencies.
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