Architects ask BMC to change tender norms

A GROUP OF architects and urban designers have written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), raising concern over the conditions laid down by the civic body for the empanelment of architects for redesigning streets in Mumbai. Calling the conditions laid down by the civic body “onerous”, the group said they would not allow a vast majority of them to participate and requested the BMC to revise these tender conditions.

On Monday, the letter, signed by 113 architects and urban designers, was sent to the deputy chief engineer of roads department (planning), highlighting the terms and condition of tender.

“We are concerned that the terms and conditions of engagement are so stringent that it is impossible for the vast majority of architects and urban designers to participate in the project. We are all interested in seeing a real change on the streets of Mumbai and therefore, respectfully request you to postpone the tender deadline and revisit these terms and conditions upon consultation with urban designers/architects,” said the letter.

It added, “We request to postpone the tender deadline and arrange a meeting to address these issues before finalizing the tender.