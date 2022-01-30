Architect crashes car into divider, booked for drink driving

A team from Marine drive police station checked the car to find D’Souza at the wheel who escaped with minor injuries due to the airbag system in the vehicle, they added.

A 39-year-old architect has been booked for drink driving and rash driving after he crashed his car into a divider on NS road near Hindu Gymkhana on Friday night sustaining minor injuries, police said. No one else was hurt in the incident, police added.

The incident took place around 11 pm on the southbound stretch of NS road in front of the Hindu Gymkhana when the accused, Ruben D’Souza, crashed his Tata Nexon into the divider, police said. A team from Marine drive police station checked the car to find D’Souza at the wheel who escaped with minor injuries due to the airbag system in the vehicle, they added.

An FIR has been registered against him under sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (endangering lives) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with sections 184 (dangerous driving) and 185 (driving by drunken person) of the Motor Vehicles Act.