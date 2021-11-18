At 65 AQI, Mumbai air cleanest this season; high humidity for second consecutive day

After three days of hazy skyline and high pollutant concentration, Mumbai on Thursday had a clear sky and the cleanest air this season. The overall AQI of Mumbai on Thursday was 65 (satisfactory), down from 201 (poor) on Wednesday.

Since Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained between 200 and 300, which falls in the ‘poor’ category, according to the System of Air Quality Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Mumbai recorded the worst air quality of this season on Tuesday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 280, a rise from 245 the previous day. Since November 1, there has been a steady rise in the city’s pollution levels.

AQI is a mean of pollutants such as particulate matter (PM 2.5 and PM 10), ozone (O3), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulphur dioxide (SO2) and carbon monoxide (CO) emissions as a single value. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and health concern.

In Mumbai, a coastal city, the AQI is greatly affected by weather parameters irrespective of human-induced emissions. Rise in wind speed and increase in temperature impact the air quality in the city. The formation of low pressure near the Maharashtra coast and the subsequent increase in the seaborne breeze and thundershowers significantly brought down the pollution levels in the city on Thursday.

According to the SAFAR forecast, an AQI of 62 is likely on Friday. Mazgaon, which has been among the most polluted locations in the city, was among the cleanest locations with an AQI of 48 (good) on Thursday. Colaba recorded an AQI of 80, which falls in the “satisfactory” category. Colaba’s AQI the previous day was 320.

After recording the second warmest November morning in the past decade, Mumbai on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, only a degree less than Wednesday’s minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius. Thursday’s minimum temperature was four degrees above normal. The highest minimum temperature in November in the past decade was recorded on November 4, 2018 at 27.4 degrees Celsius.

For the second consecutive day, high relative humidity was recorded. According to the IMDs Santacruz observatory, Mumbai’s relative humidity stood at 85 per cent on Thursday morning, significantly up from 64 per cent on Tuesday. In the post-monsoon season, the humidity in Mumbai is around or below 50 per cent.

According to the 48-hour forecast for Mumbai, a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder lightning is likely. A partly cloudy sky is forecast for the remainder of the week.

The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was also above normal in the city. A maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius was recorded on Thursday, a degree above normal.