Approved shifting of Govandi biomedical waste treatment plant in 2020, MPCB tells HC

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Wednesday informed the Bombay High Court that it had in 2020 approved the shifting of the biomedical waste treatment plant run by the BMC at Govandi. It sought the dismissal of a public interest litigation (PIL) that wanted the facility to be shifted from Govandi.

Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne were hearing the PIL filed by the Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society, which sought permanent closure of the biomedical waste treatment plant, citing the threat posed by its toxic emissions.

While seeking sought environmental compensation, the PIL, filed through advocate Zaman Ali, also demanded that at least half of the waste be shifted to some other plant in Navi Mumbai, Thane or Kalyan-Dombivli, and the plant be permanently shifted from Govandi.

The court had earlier said the plea raised “serious concerns” and sought replies from the state government, the MPCB and the BMC.

The MPCB, in its affidavit filed through Regional Officer Sanjay Bhosale stated that in 2019, it had issued closure notice to the firm managing the Govandi facility and same was challenged in the HC.

On November 18, 2020, it had granted consent to shift facility to Kargaon in Raigad district, and work for the same will start after availing environment clearances.

The MPCB added that it had received complaints from local residents about air pollution caused by the facility and while a petition by SMS Envoclean Private Limited, the firm managing the facility, was pending before the HC, a team of MPCB officials had visited the plant last December and observed that sufficient air and water pollution control systems have been provided.

Advertisement

The HC asked the Central Pollution Control Board and the BMC to reply to the plea, and posted next hearing to March 23.